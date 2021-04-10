Mike Perry claims Conor McGregor has “lost his marbles” following recent social media post

UFC welterweight Mike Perry believes Conor McGregor has “lost his marbles” following the Irishman’s most recent post on social media.

On Friday, McGregor took to Instagram where he shared a bold prediction for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on July 10.

“The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty.” – McGregor wrote.

For UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry, McGregor’s most recent post is just further proof that the former two-division champion has “lost his marbles”.

Mike Perry believes Conor McGregor has “lost his marbles” #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/3y9GDqzG5T — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) April 10, 2021

“This man has lost his marbles, all fighters are crazy and he didn’t show it until he was already rich but lol hella cringe now.” – Perry captioned McGregor’s post on his Instagram stories feed.

Mike Perry (14-7 MMA) will be returning to action at today’s UFC Vegas 23 event for a welterweight contest with Daniel Rodriguez.

Perry will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means in November. Prior to that setback, ‘Platinum‘ was coming off of a decision victory over Mickey Gall.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez will enter today’s UFC Vegas 23 fight with Mike Perry in hopes of rebounding from his recent loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255. That defeat snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘D-Rod’.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irish star is slated to return at UFC 264 for his highly anticipated third fight with Dustin Poirier.

The pair split their first two encounters, with McGregor earning a first round finish at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ exacting his revenge in their most recent contest at UFC 257.

