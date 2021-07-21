Miesha Tate praises “awesome and inspiring” Marion Reneau following retirement fight at UFC Vegas 31

UFC women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate praised the “awesome and inspiring” Marion Reneau following her retirement fight at UFC Vegas 31.

Tate finished Reneau in the third round of their women’s 135lbs bout at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 31 card. For Tate, it was her comeback to MMA after a five-year layoff where she started a family, while for Reneau, she had announced before the fight that it would be the final walk of her MMA career. Following the loss, which was Reneau’s fifth straight defeat in the Octagon, she lived up to her word and left her gloves in the center of the Octagon.

At age 44, Reneau was the oldest fighter in the UFC at the time of her retirement and for many of the other female fighters in the sport, she has been an inspiration because she has not only been a top-15 fighter in the UFC for the last five years, but she has also been fighting at the top of the sport while being a full-time mother. Taking to her social media in the days following her retirement fight, Reneau posted a photo of herself and her son and was soon after praised by Tate for what she has been able to accomplish during her career.

Marion Reneau: Can you believe he was only 4yrs old when I started this career! Playing with his legos in the corner of the gym while I trained. #MyFavorite #MyBoy #MamaBear #ChangeTheGame @xavierharvey_reneau Thank you to @brianparkie for making this a memorable trip for my son!

Miesha Tate: This is so awesome and inspiring, you continue leading the charge for Mamas everywhere.

They might have fought in a cage just a few days ago, but this exchange shows the respect level between these two competitors, and it’s wonderful to see this kind of camaraderie.

