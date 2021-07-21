UFC Vegas 31 rankings update: Islam Makhachev moves to No. 4, Conor McGregor drops to No. 9

The UFC Vegas 31 rankings update has dropped, and lightweight Islam Makhachev moved to No. 4 at 155lbs while Conor McGregor dropped to No. 9.

Makhachev was the No. 9 ranked lightweight going into his main event matchup against No. 14 ranked Thiago Moises at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 31 event. After defeating Moises in the fourth round by submission to pick up his eighth straight win, the rankers rewarded the Russian for his long winning streak by bumping him up five spots all the way to No. 4 in the division. With Makhachev moving way up the rankings, someone else had to be bumped down. Tony Ferguson moved down to No. 6, Rafael dos Anjos moved to No. 7, and McGregor dropped all the way to No. 9. There was also a small swap at the bottom of the rankings as Arman Tsarukyan went to No. 14 and Moises fell down to the No. 15 spot.

The other big mover in the UFC rankings was women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate, who broke into the 135lbs ranks at No. 8 following her TKO win over Marion Reneau. With Tate entering the rankings, Sara McMann, Macy Chiasson, Lina Lansberg and Pannie Kianzad all dropped one spot, with Reneau falling out of the rankings after retiring from the sport.

Elsewhere in rankings changes, at middleweight, Chris Weidman moved up to No. 12 and Brad Tavares fell to No. 13. Andre Muniz entered the UFC middleweight rankings at No. 15 following his arm break submission win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 262, with Omari Akhmedov falling out of the rankings completely after the UFC recently released the veteran. There was also a small move in the men’s P4P ranks as Robert Whittaker dropped one spot to No. 12, while Marina Rodriguez moved up to No. 5 at women’s 115lbs.

What do you think of Islam Makhachev moving into the top-five at 155lbs and Conor McGregor dropping all the way to No. 9 in the latest UFC rankings update?