Michelle Waterson reveals she’s dealing with a potential “career-ending” injury

Michelle Waterson is dealing with a possible career-ending injury.

Waterson was booked to fight Amanda Ribas at UFC Columbus on March 26 but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Shortly after that, they were booked to fight at UFC 274 on May 7 but apparently, that won’t be happening as Waterson took to social media to reveal she’s dealing with a serious injury.

“What’s going on guys, I just want to check-in. I know all of you follow me here for my fight career, my fight info. (I’m) supposed to be fighting (on) March 26 and due to circumstances, I’m not going to be able to do that,” Waterson said in an Instagram video. “I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that it is a short break. It’s an injury that stopped me from training, and it’s heartbreaking. I was really excited to fight Amanda. I know she was very excited to fight, as well, so hopefully, it’s a fight that we can still have. But if I don’t take care of this injury, it will turn into something that can be worse and career-ending. So, I just want to keep you guys posted and I will keep you posted as to when I’m rescheduled to fight.”

Michelle Waterson (18-9) fought just once in 2021 which was a short-notice main event fight against Marina Rodriguez in May, she lost by decision. Since then, she has been filming a Netflix movie.

Waterson is currently ranked eighth at strawweight and prior to the loss to Rodriguez, she beat Angela Hill in a five-round main event. She’s just 1-3 in her last four with a split decision loss to Carla Esparza and a decision loss to Joanna Jedrzjeczyk in another main event fight. “The Karate Hottie” holds notable wins over Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Felice Herrig, and Cortney Casey among others.

