UFC 275 loses slated main card bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape

UFC 275 is taking place this Saturday, June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore and has lost a slated main card bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape.

Confirmed by multiple people, the Bontorin (16-4 MMA) vs Kape (17-6 MMA) flyweight bout will no longer take place this weekend.

First reported by ‘Eurosport’, Rogerio Bontorin had kidney issues from cutting weight and is currently in hospital.

In speaking with ‘MMA Fighting’s’ Guilherme Cruz, Bontorin’s coach, Gile Ribeiro, had this to say:

“He was in the process of cutting weight and felt a lot of pain in the lumbar area when he was 2kg (4.5 pounds) over, then he left the bathtub and it only got worse. We called Marcus, from the UFC staff, to check on him and we needed an ambulance to go to the hospital. We ran some tests and he had renal insufficiency, so he’ll stay in the hospital until tomorrow.”

Bontorin and Kape were originally scheduled to meet in the Octagon at UFC 252 in August of 2020. At that time Bontorin was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an ankle injury.

Kape was coming into UFC 275 boasting knockout wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Ode Osbourne respectively.

Upon hearing of the cancelled fight and the hospitalization of Bontorin, Manel Kape took to Twitter with a statement:

“So in the easiest way, my fight was canceled, my opponent got sick cutting his weight and ended up in the hospital. I wish him the best and a healthy recovery, I clearly understand the sacrifice of cutting weight and the intentions of being physically prepared. I’m hungry for a fight, I’m physically well, mentally always 100% I can’t wait to put my body to work. Stay optimistic Oss.”

An unfortunate development for sure. Were you looking forward to Bontorin vs Kape?