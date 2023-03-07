Michael ‘Venom’ Page blasts UFC over treatment of Francis Ngannou: “Heavyweight champion of the world and you’re complaining about finances”

Bellator welterweight Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes Francis Ngannou‘s UFC exit is concerning for MMA fighters.

‘The Predator’ famously walked out of the UFC in January after fighting out his contract. He vacated his heavyweight title, and the promotion quickly announced Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the gold. ‘Bones’ defeated ‘Bon Gamin’ by first-round submission at UFC 285 last weekend to win the vacant championship.

Nonetheless, while Jones and the UFC are happy to return to business as usual, Ngannou’s future is still uncertain. Upon his exit from the promotion, he stated that the contracts were too restrictive, which was one of the reasons for his departure. Ngannou also slammed the UFC for not providing fighter medical coverage and low pay.

Two months on from the whole ordeal, Michael Page feels that the whole situation spoke volumes about MMA. During a recent appearance on the Room Service Diaries couch alongside Morning Kombat, the Bellator contender discussed Ngannou’s situation.

In the interview, Page slammed the UFC for low pay but also felt that it’s more than just that promotion that’s an issue. The welterweight pondered that if the heavyweight champion is unhappy about pay, what does that say for everyone else?

“It’s disappointing,” Page told “Morning Kombat” ahead of his fight against Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292. “I think things like that just shouldn’t happen… You’re the biggest and best combat champion, because MMA for me is the toughest sport combat-wise, and you’re in the heavyweight division. It’s the division everybody wants to see. Everyone loves seeing two big people fighting. You win a belt and you’re complaining about finances. That stuff shouldn’t even be getting out to the public. That shouldn’t even be a story.” (h/t CBS Sports)

“Not only did you get to the show, but you got to the highest point of the show. You are the heavyweight champion of the world and you’re complaining about finances. For me, it’s a letdown for everybody I think… There is a lot that needs to be done better and that’s not just UFC, it’s everybody.”

