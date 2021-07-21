Michael Chiesa wants welterweight title shot with win over Vicente Luque at UFC 265

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa says he wants a welterweight title shot with a win over Vicente Luque at UFC 265.

Chiesa and Luque lock horns on the UFC 265 pay-per-view card on August 7 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This is a big fight in the stacked UFC welterweight division as Chiesa is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the weight class and Luque is at No. 6. With Chiesa coming off of four straight wins at 170lbs over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, Rafael dos Anjos, and Neil Magny, he believes that a fifth consecutive win over a top-ranked contender such as Luque could be enough to earn him a title shot in a stacked division.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 265, Chiesa made his case that he should be next in line to fight for the UFC welterweight title with a big win over Luque next month.

“This is the fight I need to get to the next level. This is a test I need to pass before I get to that next level. If I can get a win, whether it be by finish or by decision, whatever the result is, I’m going to have to walk through the fire to get it,” Chiesa said.

“I want to fight for the title. If I go out there and have a dominant performance, I don’t see how I can’t stake my claim with a five-fight winning streak, and being the freshly minted No. 5 guy. Why not me? But I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m deadlocked focused on Vicente Luque.”

With top contenders such as Colby Covington and Leon Edwards seemingly ahead of Chiesa right now, he knows that he will need to have a standout performance against Luque to really stand out in the crowd, and he’s confident that he is going to get the job done.

Do you think Michael Chiesa would deserve a UFC welterweight title shot if he beats Vicente Luque at UFC 265?