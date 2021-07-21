Billy Quarantillo plans on celebrating “Fight of the Night” award at UFC Vegas 31 by making a “Billy Junior” on his honeymoon

Billy Quarantillo plans on celebrating his recent “Fight of the Night” award at UFC Vegas 31 by making a ‘Billy Junior’ on his honeymoon.

In one of the best fights of the year, Quarantillo and Gabriel Benitez went back-and-forth for nearly the full three rounds before Quarantillo was able to get the TKO late in the final stanza. For Quarantillo, this was a very important win because he recently had a long winning streak snapped in his last fight with a loss to Gavin Tucker. By beating Benitez in impressive fashion, not only is Quarantillo now back into the win column, but he is also $50,000 richer thanks to earning the event’s coveted “Fight of the Night” bonus award.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following the win, Quarantillo said that he plans on taking a week off to heal up, but next week he goes on his honeymoon with his wife, and to celebrate his recent win and the $50k bonus check, “Billy Q” says he plans on making a “Billy Junior.”

“So we’re going next Wednesday — thank God I have a week to heal and everything because I’m banged up from normal wear-and-tear — next Wednesday we are going to the U.S. Virgin Island for 10 days. It’s just going to be a great time to relax and chill. Maybe get our family to grow a little bit. Maybe try to have a little baby, a little Billy Junior,” Quarantillo said.

“We’re definitely at that point. We’ve lived together for years and we’re obviously married now, it’s something we’re both wanting to do. I think I’m ready, I know she’s ready. I think I’m ready, and yeah, that’s the game plan.”

As for when he wants to fight next, Quarantillo said he plans on returning to the Octagon later this year, but right now his focus is on his honeymoon and growing his family.

“I’ll see you guys back in November, and I’ll have a good time on that honeymoon if you know what I mean,” Quarantillo said.

Who do you want to see Billy Quarantillo fight next after beating Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 31?