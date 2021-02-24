Michael Chandler offers support to Dan Hooker, believes they will fight again in the future

Michael Chandler has offered his support to Dan Hooker.

Hooker recently posted on social media that he is back in New Zealand but in quarantine. He shared a photo of him behind the fence with his wife and daughter looking at him. It was a sad photo and what made it worse is the fact he still has another 12 days to go in quarantine, despite already being away from his family for 44 days.

44 days down, 12 to go. 😁 pic.twitter.com/6pqY7VTAlP — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 23, 2021

After the photo was posted, Michael Chandler, Hooker’s opponent at UFC 257, posted it on his Instagram story offering support to the Kiwi. He also believed they would fight again.

“Proud to have shared the Octagon with Dan Hooker. Some things are bigger than sport. I salute this warrior for his courage and sacrifice for his family. I’m sure we will meet again, champion,” Michael Chandler wrote.

In the lead-up to the fight, Hooker said he would spoil the UFC’s plans and beat Michael Chandler to send him back to the B-Leagues. However, as the fight began, it was “Iron” who was walking down Hooker and threatening his takedowns. Once he got the Kiwi’s hands down, he landed a hard shot that dropped Hooker and finished him off with a few more punches to win by first-round TKO.

The win was a massive win for Michael Chandler. It is likely he will get a big fight next time out against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, or Justin Gaethje. He also proved to the world he is as good as he said he was.

For Dan Hooker, the loss to Michael Chandler was a tough one. It was his second loss in a row after losing a decision to Dustin Poirier last June. When he will return is uncertain, but for now, Hooker will be counting down the days until he can be reunited with his family.

Do you think we ever see Michael Chandler fight Dan Hooker again?