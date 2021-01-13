Michael Chandler: ‘I can start calling some shots’ after UFC 257

Michael Chandler has his UFC debut set.

At UFC 257, the former three-time Bellator champion will be helping provide some clarity in the grand scheme of things at 155-pounds. In doing so, he’ll go to war with Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

In the evening’s main event, the division will remain on display. Former featherweight opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will rematch at lightweight six years after their first encounter.

UFC President Dana White has already said that the winner of the big rematch is likely to go on to fight for the lightweight title — whether the strap is vacant or still around the waste of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chandler hopes to stake his claim as the man to be on the other side of that equation by UFC 257’s end.

“Either way, there’s going to be a lot of clarity on Jan. 23 after these two fights happen, and then we kinda see what happens,” Chandler told MMA Junkie. “Obviously I’ll be campaigning for a No. 1 contender fight, a title fight. I’ll be throwing my name in the hat to fight any of those guys. Either way, I’m just excited to be competing in the UFC. I’m excited to be competing with the guys that are the best in the world in the lightweight division at 155-pounds.

“So, if I have to go out there and do my job against Dan Hooker, then I gotta do it again against someone else in order to get to that title shot, so be it. But either way, all roads lead to Jan. 23, and after that, we’ll have a little bit more clarity. Then I can start calling some shots.”

Currently on a two-fight winning streak consisting of first-round knockouts of Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson, Michael Chandler is 21-5 overall. Dating back to 2015, “Iron” has won nine of his last 11 bouts. His lone losses coming to Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Brent Primus — the latter of which he avenged.