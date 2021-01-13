Max Holloway promises to do “something special” against Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway is looking to do something special when he fights Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7.

Holloway is set to fight in his first non-title fight since he beat Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199. Although he won’t be fighting for a title, he will be on network TV as the event will air live on ABC. For Holloway, he is excited to be the main event for the first card on ABC and promises to do something special for the fans.

“I just can’t wait, I can’t wait to go out there. They just announced it is on ABC, we are going to be on National TV again,” Holloway said to TSN. “Someone just told me it has been like 20-plus years or something since ABC had any type of combat sports live on their network. I’m excited to be the one to bring it. This is the time, you are trying to get that special someone or your friend or family member into MMA, make sure they tune in on Saturday, I’m going to do something special. Make sure they watch and I will do the rest for you.”

Max Holloway is coming off back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title. However, in the rematch, many believe the Hawaiian did enough to win the fight to reclaim his belt.

Despite losing three of his last four, Holloway is still one of the best featherweights on the planet. The Hawaiian also holds notable wins over Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, and Ricardo Lamas.

Calvin Kattar, meanwhile, went 2-0 in 2020 with a KO win over Jeremy Stephens in May. He then followed that up with a five-round decision win over Dan Ige on Fight Island in July. During his run up the featherweight ranks, “The Boston Finisher” also has stoppage wins over Lamas, Shane Burgos, and Chris Fishgold, as well as a decision win over Andre Fili.

Who do you think will win, Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar?