Michael Chandler gives props to Conor McGregor but claims he’d make him “see Jesus” in a fight

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler has a ton of respect for Conor McGregor but believes he would make him “see Jesus” in a potential fight.

Chandler made the final appearance of his current contract in last night’s Bellator 243 headliner for a rematch with Benson Henderson. The pair had previously squared off in November of 2016, with Chandler emerging victorious by way of judges split-decision.

Last night’s highly anticipated rematch did not last long. Michael Chandler was able to catch Benson Henderson with a early left hook that sent the former UFC title holder crashing to the canvas.

As soon as he spoke to reporters at last night’s post-fight press conference, Chandler was bombarded with questions about free agency and possible future bouts with UFC stars like Conor McGregor. Here is what the longtime Bellator lightweight standout had to say:

“The thing about Conor McGregor is I have always loved what he has done with the sport. I’ve never once hated on him. In the very beginning I did say ‘He’s not as good as he thinks he is, but he’s better than we think he is’ and he continued to prove that. I still don’t think he is as good as he thinks he is, but that is a testament to his self belief.”

Michael Chandler continued:

“You know, if all of us had a little more self belief like Conor McGregor, life would go differently. We would look at life through a different lens. But as far as that fight goes, I finish Conor in under two (rounds) in my opinion. It would be similar shades of Diaz 1, wear him down, hit him with hard shots. Hard, hard shots. Take every single one of his shots. He’s got that sneaky and strong and thick left hand that he throws straight. You avoid that, wear him down a little bit and make him see Jesus. Put him out.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020