Michael Chandler explains why he saved his promo-cutting skills for the UFC: “Bellator doesn’t have the best fighters in the world”

Michael Chandler has explained why he saved his promo-cutting skills for the UFC.

Chandler explained that while he always had the ability to cut incredible promos on the microphone, he opted to wait until he got into the UFC before he unleashed them.

It was in late 2020 that Michael Chandler, three time Bellator champion made the decision to sign with the UFC. Chandler has now made 4 appearances in the Octagon with 2 wins and 2 losses to his resume.

Chandler (23-7 MMA) latest victory was against Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) at UFC 274. It was a front kick that dropped Ferguson face first on the canvas just 17 seconds into the second round. Following the victory, Chandler called for fights with Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Chandler had this to say about his previous home, Bellator (h/t MMAFighting):

“I wasn’t legitimately putting myself in the position to be the No. 1 fighter in the world, therefore, I didn’t want to show my complete skill set. It’s hard because I don’t want to ever speak about Bellator, or where I was previously, in a non-positive light. I love Bellator, I love Scott Coker. I loved that I came up in that organization. But it’s really hard to cut a promo like that and talk about becoming the best fighter in the world when you’re not fighting the best fighters in the world.”

“Sorry, Bellator does not have the best fighters in the world. There might be one or two outliers within that organization, but it’s just the truth.”

Continuing, Chandler spoke fondly about Scott Coker and his new home, the UFC:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I got a text on my phone from Scott Coker right now, he and I still speak and we are as close as they come. I’m very thankful for my history in the organization, but it’s really hard to get on a microphone and tell people I’m the most entertaining fighter in the world when I’m not fighting in the premier organization. We can all admit — and if you don’t admit, you’re either a hater or you don’t know the sport — that the UFC is the premier organization. The fighters in the UFC are the premier fighters on the planet.”

“That’s where it’s come from, that’s where I realized that all of the eyeballs, all the lights, all the cameras are on me, because I’m fighting at the highest level and that’s where you break out the extra wrinkles in your game.”

In speaking of what is next for the fighter, Chandler said:

“I knew I wanted to talk about Charles. because everyone wants to see me rematch Charles. I knew I was going to talk about Gaethje in case he had won, and I knew I wanted to talk about Conor because I’m the most electrifying and entertaining guy in the sport. It would be a huge pay-per-view if he comes back, and now everybody’s talking about me and Diaz — which I thought would be a phenomenal fight for the last year or so, so it’ll be interesting. There’s some big fights on the horizon.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“My goal is still to win that title so I feel like I could still be next for Charles or maybe (Islam) Makhachev gets that title shot, but if that’s the case I still have some big fights ahead of me.”

Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next in the Octagon?