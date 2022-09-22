Michael Chandler admits fighting Dustin Poirier “scares” him: “You get caught with Dustin Poirier’s four-ounce glove, you’re probably going out”

Michael Chandler says he is a bit scared to fight Dustin Poirier as he knows the danger he poses but that is what excites him.

Chandler and Poirier will finally settle their differences at UFC 281 in a highly-anticipated lightweight fight. Since Chandler has signed with the UFC, the two have taken shots at one another and when they share the Octagon with one another, Chandler knows Poirier has the power to KO him with one shot.

- Advertisementss -

“I can tell you this, the dude’s got a chin on him, rangy southpaw, punches in bunches, great with his footwork and great with his defense,” Chandler said on DC & RC in an interview with Poirier. “I’ve fought people in his camp before so I’m sure they are talking about that. With Dustin as he said, 28 fights in the UFC, I have a lot of Dustin Poirier fans/hey I have watched this guy forever. We are two guys who have been in this game for a very long time, last fight was last fight and this fight is going to be something brand new.

“I think Dustin can stand with me, I do think he has a granite chin, I do think he throws punches and bunches, I do think you get caught with Dustin Poirier’s four-ounce glove, you’re probably going out,” Chandler continued. “So, I’m going to be on my P’s and Q’s, you know I like to mix it up, have a good game plan we already formulated it. May the best man win. This is a fight, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t scare me, but that’s what excites me. Every time we step into the Octagon it’s a scary opportunity, and that’s what wakes me up early in the morning.”

- Advertisement -

As Michael Chandler says, this fight has motivated him more, and knowing how dangerous Dustin Poirier is, he knows he has to be very prepared for it. The winner of the fight could also be in line for a title shot which only adds to the stakes of the scrap.

Who do you think wins at UFC 281, Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier?

- Advertisement -