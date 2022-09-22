Chael Sonnen has two misdemeanor battery counts dismissed from Las Vegas hotel fight incident

Chael Sonnen has reportedly seen two of his misdemeanor battery counts dismissed.

On Wednesday, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Sonnen now faces four misdemeanor battery counts, down from six after two of the counts were dismissed during a court hearing.

Back in Decemeber, Sonnen was reported to be part of a hotel brawl in Las Vegas and cops detained him but ultimately decided not to arrest him. According to reports, a witness said she saw Sonnen banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The witness says a couple walked by and a physical altercation broke out, the reason for the altercation was not known. The witness says Sonnen was easily handling the man before the woman accompanied by the man began to scream and a bystander called the police which led to Chael Sonnen being detained.

Although two of the counts were dismissed, Defense attorney David Figler attempted to have all charges against Sonnen dismissed iting in a formal motion the prosecution’s inability to obtain statements the Stellpflugs made to the media following the alleged incident.

“[Christopher Stellpflug] has given some statements which have been broadcast concerning Mr. Sonnen’s mental state … and also claimed injuries and motivations unsupported by other evidence,” Figler wrote in the motion. “It is clear that if Mr. Sonnen could not form the requisite intent to commit a willful and unlawful battery that he would be exonerated of all charges.”

However, the Stellpflug’s say they were disappointed and “disgusted” by the dropped charges.

“We just want justice,” Julie Stellpflug said. “We did not deserve what happened to us.”

Sonnen also did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

What do you make of Chael Sonnen having two misdemeanor battery counts dismissed?

