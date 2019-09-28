Colby Covington reacts after finally receiving a title shot at UFC 245

Former UFC interim welterweight champ Colby Covington will finally get his shot at undisputed gold on December 14 when he meets Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

The news that UFC 245 had added a third title fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman came earlier tonight courtesy of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The highly anticipated fight card, which takes place December 14 in Las Vegas, also features a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) is coming off a dominant decision victory over former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler in his most recent effort at August’s UFC event in Newark.

Prior to that, ‘Chaos’ had captured the promotions interim welterweight title at UFC 225 by defeating Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision. However, Covington was later stripped of that belt due to inactivity.

Colby Covington spoke to Ariel Helwani shortly after receiving the news that he would finally be fighting for the UFC’s undisputed welterweight title at UFC 245 this December.

“This ain’t for some $50,000 Bernie Sanders participated trophy. This is The American Dream vs The Nebraskan Nightmare. It’s the Undisputed UFC Welterweight Title. It’s the most coveted title in all of sports vs Marty FakeNewsman’s little Power Ranger belt. Don’t miss it, snowflakes.”

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have a bitter rivalry, so the lead-up to this welterweight title fight should be nothing short of entertaining.

Usman (15-1 MMA) captured the promotions welterweight title at March’s UFC 235 event, scoring a dominant decision victory over now-former champ Tyron Woodley.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman square off in the headliner of December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019