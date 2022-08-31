Michael Bisping explains what Tai Tuivasa must do in order to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris

Michael Bisping is explaining what Tai Tuivasa must do in order to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris.

It will indeed be Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) in the heavyweight main event this coming Saturday, September 3rd in the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

‘Bam Bam’, 29, will be entering the Octagon sporting 5 victories in a row. All 5 wins were by knockout.

‘Bon Gamin’, 32, had an impeccable record of 10 wins in a row, before being defeated by Francis Ngannou in January of this year at UFC 270.

Gane, the former interim heavyweight champion, is looking to take back that loss and defeat Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209.

Bisping, speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, had some advice for Tai Tuivasa heading into UFC Paris (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He’s (Gane) so light on his feet, he’s so athletic, he’s like poetry in motion. He’s so composed and skillful on his feet. The way he moves in and out, it causes everyone a lot of problems. That’s why Francis (Ngannou) turned into a wrestler, and I don’t think anyone saw that coming.”

Continuing Michael Bisping said:

“I think for Tai, if he’s gonna get a victory, he needs to turn it into a brawl. He needs to try and back him up against the fence, but he’s gonna struggle to do that, because Ciryl is really composed. He does have a great jab. He does have long front kicks, and he’s gonna try and keep him at bay.”

Concluding Bisping said:

“If Francis Ngannou can take him down and hold him down and essentially win like that, that sends a message to the rest of the heavyweight division. If you’re fighting this guy, you want to wrestle him. The problem is, Tai Tuivasa isn’t really a wrestler. …”

“He’s not the best grappler, though, to be fair. Serghei Spivac highlighted that, but we’re all a work in progress. But it wouldn’t surprise me if Tai Tuivasa’s gonna be looking for some takedowns.”

Will you be watching this Saturday night? Do you agree with Bisping’s advice to Tai Tuivasa? Who’s your pick for the win?

