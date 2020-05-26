Michael Bisping discusses his legacy amidst heated MMA GOAT conversations

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has given his own thoughts on where he ranks in the ongoing “GOAT” conversation.

While the discussion over who the Greatest of All Time is in the world of mixed martial arts may be subjective, many hardcore fans will defend their choice with great passion – whether it be on social media or down their local bar.

However, one man who doesn’t appear to be all too concerned with the debate is UFC legend Michael Bisping.

No designs on being a GOAT. Just a guy that fought his ass off trying to look after his family. That’ll do me and is more than enough in terms of legacy. https://t.co/dCXgfIP2pi — michael (@bisping) May 25, 2020

“No designs on being a GOAT,” he said on Twitter when a fan asked him where he sits on the GOAT list. “Just a guy that fought his ass off trying to look after his family. That’ll do me and is more than enough in terms of legacy.”

Bisping gave everything he had to the sport of MMA, with the crowning moment of his career coming when he captured the UFC Middleweight Championship with a shock win over Luke Rockhold back at UFC 199.

He went on to successfully defend the title against Dan Henderson before dropping it to Georges St-Pierre, but his underdog story goes all the way back to when he first appeared on our screens in The Ultimate Fighter.

The standard picks in the GOAT ‘race’ tend to be Anderson Silva, GSP, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson & Fedor Emelianenko amongst others, with Bisping having fought two of the contenders involved. While that may not mean much in the grand scheme of the standings, it’s safe to say that Bisping has one of the best resumes in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In his post-fighting life he’s also been able to make a name for himself as a really capable commentator, too. He may not be regularly featured on the pay-per-view shows, but more often than not, he hits it out of the park when he’s given the opportunity to do so during Fight Night events.

What are your thoughts on Bisping’s legacy?