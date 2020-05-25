Michael Bisping’s responds to “one-eyed fighter” comment from Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently laid out his picks for the Greatest of All Time in MMA, and his arguments featured what could be perceived as a dig at Michael Bisping.

“GSP is in at 3,” McGregor wrote, explaining why he gave Georges St-Pierre the No. 3 spot on his list. “Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

The “one-eyed fighter” McGregor is alluding to, of course, is Bisping, who famously took a tremendous amount of damage to his eyes over the course of his Hall-of-Fame career.

Speaking on Twitter on Monday, Bisping responded to this comment from the former two-division champ.

“Well this one eyed fighter you speak of actually beat your number one [Anderson Silva], and he defended his belt so your logic doesn’t really add up,” Bisping wrote. “Anyway, have a good day.’

Bisping then clarified that, contrary to this difference of opinion, he respects McGregor and considers him the most exciting fighter in the game.

“He’s a legend of the game for sure,” Bisping wrote. “Not throwing any digs. Most exciting fighter in the game. Still I read that and I had to respond.”

Bisping also noted that he isn’t concerned with his position in the GOAT rankings.

“No designs on being a GOAT,” Bisping wrote. “Just a guy that fought his ass off trying to look after his family. That’ll do me and is more than enough in terms of legacy.”

What do you think of these comments from Michael Bisping?