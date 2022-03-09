Michael Bisping details his evening with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till: “Khamzat is out of his mind behind the wheel of a car”

Michael Bisping recently detailed an evening he spent with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till.

Posting a picture of ‘dinner out’ at Barry’s Downtown Prime Steakhouse in Circa Las Vegas, ‘The Count’ proceeded to take an evening drive with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till in a rented BMW.

In speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Bisping had this to say about his experience in the backseat of the BMW, with Chimaev at the wheel (h/t Sportskeeda):

“We get in the car, (Khamzat Chimaev’s) driving. Now I don’t know if he has a driving license or not. And I don’t know how tough it is to get a driver’s license in Chechnya because the motherf***er is out of his mind behind the wheel of a car. He is driving like a psychopath.”

Bisping went on to admit that Chimaev’s driving had him ‘sh***ing’ himself.

Michael Bisping further revealed the ‘Borz’ was driving at an extremely high rate of speed and was even on the wrong side of the road! Apparently Chimaev pulled into a gas station to switch drivers with Darren Till. ‘The Gorilla’ then proceeded to do doughnuts in the gas station lot, narrowly missing a gas pump. Sounds like a fun filled ride was had by all.

Khamzat (10-0 MMA) and Till (18-4 MMA) originally started training together at the All Stars gym in Stockholm, Sweden. The ‘Smesh Bros’ have since transitioned to Las Vegas.

Chimaev is currently preparing for his welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Till is targeting a summer return to the Octagon after his submission loss in round three to Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) in September 2021.

Who would you like to see Darren Till fight next? Are you looking forward Chimaev vs Burns at UFC 273? Who do you think will come out victorious? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!