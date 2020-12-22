Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson needs to “accept that he’s on the decline” following UFC 256

UFC veteran Michael Bisping believes that Tony Ferguson needs to accept he is beginning a decline after two consecutive defeats.

Many fans had been left to wonder what kind of impact there would be on Ferguson after his heavy loss to Justin Gaethje earlier on in the year. Now, after he was also beaten Charles Oliveira, the speculation continues to grow.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bisping wasn’t shy about voicing his own opinion regarding Ferguson’s future.

“…He didn’t look the same,” Bisping said of Ferguson on his Believe You Me podcast (via MMA News). “He didn’t have any good moments. And I just feel because of the amount of damage over the years, now we’re starting to see a decline in what he can do in the Octagon.

“If we know Tony Ferguson, he’’s not the type of guy to sit around and say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, I’m done. I’ve taken too much damage.’ No, he’s gonna say the opposite,” Bisping added. “He’s gonna say, ‘No, I’m fine. I got beaten. Maybe there was some mistakes in camp’ or whatever. Tony’s not going to accept that he’s on the decline.

“That’s what fighters do. Fighters never accept that,” Bisping continued. “Fighters need somebody else, a third party to step in: a manager, a loved one, a wife, a coach, a friend, president of the UFC…who knows, we’ve seen that happen many times…to step in and say, ‘Tony, Tony, Tony, you’ve taken a lot of damage these days.’”

Many other pundits within the MMA sphere have said something similar, with Ferguson himself taking exception to John McCarthy and Josh Thomson, who both feel like he could soon be cut by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“Question for John McCarthy and the ‘Punk.’ No, I’m not fucking getting cut,” Ferguson said in response to their comments. “Josh, come on, dog. You got your ass kicked. Don’t start that shit, come on now.

“The fans love me, okay? They want to see me fight again. I love you guys too.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson is on the decline? Is Michael Bisping right?

