Jose Aldo opens up on the new chest tattoo he showcased at UFC Vegas 17

UFC bantamweight contender Jose Aldo has opened up on the temporary chest tattoo he showed off at UFC Vegas 17.

Aldo was able to snap a three-fight losing streak last weekend as he picked up a comprehensive unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera. Many fans spotted a new tattoo on Aldo’s chest that turned out to be temporary, with the Brazilian using it to pay tribute to a special forces unit in the Brazilian Navy who he had trained with in the post.

During his post-fight comments, the veteran was quick to apologize if he unintentionally broke the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance policy.

“The truth, I didn’t know if I needed permission because it’s the Navy Seals, and I put it there in the hotel before I came here, and I warmed up for three hours without a shirt,” Aldo told reporters through an interpreter (via MMA Junkie). “Nobody told me anything. I don’t think it’s a problem because it doesn’t have any sponsor information. If I caused any problems, I apologize.”

After the fight Aldo was quick to call out the returning TJ Dillashaw, but he wanted to make sure that fans knew he doesn’t hold anything against the former champion as a result of his two-year USADA suspension.

“Nothing’s changed for me (regarding the PED suspension). I see him for his qualities. I see him as a champion and everything that he did in the Octagon. He just made a mistake,” Aldo said.

“I like him because he’s a champion, as well. He’s a big name not only for myself but for the UFC and I think the fans would like to see the fight. I think it’s a good matchup for myself because he is also a champion.”

Even at the age of 34, and even after being dominated by Petr Yan earlier on this year, Jose Aldo still feels like the kind of fighter who could make some waves towards the top of this division. Now, he just needs to focus on rebuilding the consistency that made him a household name in the first place.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com 12/22/2020.