Tyson Fury excited for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury says that he is excited for a potential boxing rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 and now the race is on to be his next opponent. The sportsbooks favor Jorge Masvidal to get the next crack at McGregor but fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman are all possibilities as well for McGregor’s next MMA fight.

Of course, there’s still a chance McGregor could make the move back over to boxing, where he and Mayweather starred in a blockbuster pay-per-view back in August 2017. Mayweather won that fight via TKO, but a rematch has always been talked about just because of the amount of money those two pulled in for the first fight. There’s also been talk of McGregor potentially boxing Manny Pacquiao, and Fury says he would support either of those fights.

Speaking to ESPN, Fury said he likes the idea of McGregor crossing back over to boxing. Here’s what “The Gypsy King” said.

“If he wants to be a boxer, if he wants to do boxing, do it. I thought he’d done quite well against Floyd Mayweather. He’d done as good as anybody else has done, really. He was catching Mayweather with some good shots,” Fury said.

“I think it’s great for boxing and great for combat sports. If McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, it creates a big show in Las Vegas. It gives people the opportunity to come out and get involved in the entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sports in general.”

It remains to be seen what’s next for McGregor, but as crazy as it sounds, don’t write off a potential Mayweather rematch just yet.

Would you be interested in a boxing rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather like Tyson Fury is?