Melvin Guillard pleads guilty to knocking out civilians

Former UFC lightweight Melvin Guillard was in the news last year for all the wrong reasons, and now we know what his fate is with the law.

According to a report from TMZ, Guillard recently plead guilty to knocking out civilians on two different occasions in Denver. However, he has struck a plea deal with law officials in Colorado and will not have to serve any more jail time.

According to the report, the first incident that Guillard was involved in came in June 2018. Guillard was working as a bouncer at a Denver bar when a patron confronted him which led to Guillard punching the man in the face and knocking him out cold.

The second incident took place in September 2018. This time Guillard was a patron in a Denver bar when he got into an altercation with another customer. He allegedly knocked the man out cold, and the incident was captured on video.

The report says Guillard was hit with six charges total, including numerous felony assault charges. Guillard has apparently struck a deal with law officials in Colorado, and in exchange for pleading guilty, he will not serve any additional time behind bars.

Prior to taking the guilty plea, Guillard was facing multiple years in prison. As a result of the plea, he won’t go back into jail after time served during his pre-sentencing confinement was credited to him.

Guillard has also been tagged with two years of probation. He was also forced to pay restitution to the victims.

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) was a member of the UFC roster from 2005 to 2014 after first appearing on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 2. After being cut from the UFC five years ago, Guillard has stumbled to a 1-8, 1 NC record since then. He has been knocked out in four straight fights, including a brutal KO loss to Takanori Gomi last summer in RIZIN. He’s only 36-years old, but his MMA career may be over.

Do you have any interest in seeing Melvin Guillard fight again?