Dillon Danis reacts to Ben Askren getting knocked out at UFC 239

Rising Bellator star Dillon Danis took to social media to give his reaction to Ben Askren’s devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 on Saturday night.

Instead of roasting Askren like you think Danis would have, he actually sent a classy message to the former Bellator welterweight champion.

Here’s what Danis had to say.

respect to ben askren talked a big game and put it the line a true warrior he will be back with a bang! 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 7, 2019

The message Danis sent to Askren is in stark contrast to the one Askren sent Danis a few weeks ago, when he was posing with Rory MacDonald and Kyoji Horigichi’s belts following Bellator 222. Askren was critical of Danis for holding two belts that didn’t belong to him.

Although Danis is known for being a bit of a troll in the media and to his fellow fighters just like Askren is, it was classy of him to send Askren a message following the devastating KO loss he suffered at the knee and fists of Masvidal on Saturday night at UFC 239. On the other hand, the message could be read as sarcastic give the comments Askren recently made about Danis.

Danis (2-0) defeated Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 after being off for over a year following his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight skirmish between the camps of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Only 25-years old, Danis has already become one of the most popular fighters in all of Bellator despite having only two professional bouts. His ability to talk a big game, just like Askren, is what makes fans love him or hate him. But even if you don’t appreciate what Danis is doing with his mouth, you have to admit it’s helping him become popular.

Do you think Dillon Danis was being sincere in his message to Ben Askren?