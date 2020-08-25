Megan Anderson responds to online haters claiming that she is “unattractive”

UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has issued a dignified response to online trolls who call her unattractive.

Anderson has been part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship for a few years now and in that time, she’s been able to put together a 3-2 record with the promotion. After overcoming defeats to Felicia Spencer and Holly Holm, she has since registered impressive wins over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and Norma Dumont Viana.

Now, with a Women’s Featherweight Championship shot against Amanda Nunes on the horizon, the Australian star has made it crystal clear that she doesn’t really care what insults are thrown at her anymore.

Every single day I wake up to people tagging me in comments about how unattractive they think I am. If that’s all got to do during your day then you gotta get a life… also if I see it you’ll be blocked. Have a nice day 😄 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 24, 2020

“Every single day I wake up to people tagging me in comments about how unattractive they think I am,” Anderson wrote. “If that’s all got to do during your day then you gotta get a life… also if I see it you’ll be blocked. Have a nice day”.

This new attitude is seemingly exactly what she needs both in her career and day-to-day life, and back in February, Anderson reiterated the fact that she isn’t willing to give these criticisms the time of day.

“Over the last, I would say, three to six months, I just hit a different kind of vibe,” Anderson told BJPENN.com. “I just don’t give a s**t, anymore. I really don’t. I have this great sense of who I am and the type of person that I am, the positivity that I want to surround myself with. I really kind of felt that my patience, hard work and dedication is going to pay off. Big things are still to come and I’m ready for when it happens.”

“It really is [a freeing feeling],” Anderson explained. “The amount of s**t and s**t talking people have given me, a lot of hate, it used to get to me all the time. Man, I just laugh about s**t now. If anything, I just feel sorry for those people now. I’m doing my thing, I’m getting mine, making sure I get paid, making sure I’m getting what I’m worth. I’m just doing me. I just feel sorry for those people because not one second of my day goes by that things negatively towards somebody else.

“The idea of going online and saying some s**t, it says more about them than me. It really is freeing to get to this point. It just takes a lot to get there, that’s for sure.”