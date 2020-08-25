Patricio Freire willing to bet Dana White $1 million that he could defeat the UFC’s current featherweight and lightweight champs

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is willing to bet Dana White $1 million that he can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski.

The subject of UFC vs Bellator dream fights has always been present in the MMA community, especially in the last few years. While the last few days has seen a discussion commence regarding which promotion has the best light heavyweight division, it appears as if that’s starting to extend to some of the other weight classes too.

The aforementioned Freire took note of a post from ESPN on Twitter last night, using it as a way to make his feelings perfectly clear on two potential dream fights that he could one day have.

LW and FW: Me. MW and WW: Douglas. HW: Miocic. LHW: Nemkov. WFW: Can go either way. BW: Archuleta/Mix. WFlyW: Valentina. And as I said, I’ll bet 1 million with @danawhite on myself. https://t.co/SrOSjl9Ptk — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 24, 2020

Regardless of whether or not he ever squares off against either Nurmagomedov or Volkanovski, nobody can deny the confidence that “Pitbull” has in his own abilities. That’s not all too surprising, either, considering the fact that he currently holds the Bellator Featherweight Championship and the Bellator Lightweight Championship.

The manner in which he won the latter belt was fairly incredible, as he beat rival Michael Chandler in just over a minute. With Chandler looking set to test the waters in free agency, Freire gave his own thoughts on where he thinks the 34-year-old veteran will end up.

“His future is uncertain, it looks like he will talk to Dana White and Bellator still has the right to match the offer,” Freire told MMA Fighting. “He has already shown interest in fighting for ONE, and I think he will go there. He has been teasing a trilogy with Eddie Alvarez for a while and we know that the Asian company is paying these big name guys really well.

“Chandler, the way he is now in Bellator, he can get in the UFC and do some damage,” Freire said. “(ONE has) money, the trilogy he wants to do with Eddie Alvarez, which we know would get him good money that the UFC might not pay him.”