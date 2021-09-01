Maycee Barber returns at UFC 269 against Montana De La Rosa

Maycee Barber will face another rising prospect in her next fight.

Barber will return to the Octagon on December 11 at UFC 269 against Montana De La Rosa. De La Rosa announced the fight on an Instagram Live with MMAJunkie on Wednesday. UFC 269 is currently without a location but the plan is to have it at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maycee Barber (9-2) returned to the win column last time out with a controversial split decision victory over Miranda Maverick. Prior to that, she lost back-to-back fights to Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi by decision, but in the Modafferi fight, she did tear her knee. “The Future” was vocal about becoming the youngest UFC champion but that will no longer happen, however, she is ranked 13th at flyweight and is 4-2 inside the Octagon.

After her last fight, Barber told BJPENN.com she wanted to fight one more time this year and she did get her wish. However, she did call out Jessica Eye but that will not be the fight she gets.

“Obviously, I always wish for a finish but I feel good. I came out healthy, I came out completely healthy and I feel like I needed that time in the cage with someone who is skilled, who wasn’t just a feeder fight,” Maycee Barber said to BJPENN.com. “They are not handing me, someone, easy, that’s not what I was handed. I was handed a solid opponent in Miranda Maverick, a ranked opponent. For me, it’s good to see that I’m fighting someone tough and we figured it out. I’m happy I was able to showcase that through the entire three rounds and showcase there are new things to expect.”

Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) is coming off a dominant TKO win over Ariane Lipski last time out. The 15th ranked flyweight is 5-2-1 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Rachael Ostovich, and Mara Romero Borella. She also fought Cynthia Calvillo and Mackenzie Dern on the regional scene.

Who do you think will win, Maycee Barber or Montana De La Rosa?