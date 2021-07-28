Maycee Barber explains why she called out “legend” Jessica Eye after beating Miranda Maverick

Maycee Barber has never been shy to call out her next opponent and that is exactly what happened after her win at UFC Vegas 32 on Saturday.

After Barber earned a controversial split decision over Miranda Maverick, “The Future” got onto the mic to call out Jessica Eye. It’s an opponent she has talked about before so Barber wasn’t surprised Eye responded to the callout, so she hopes that means the UFC will make the fight.

“I did, yes I did. Honestly, I would love that (fight), I really want that fight with her. She’s a legend in this sport. She’s fought all the girls, she’s a title contender, and she’s a legend within the sport,” Barber said to BJPENN.com. “You can’t think of MMA and the UFC without Jessica Eye as she’s been there and done that. I definitely want to fight her. And, she’s a ranked opponent, she’s ranked ahead of me, it’s a very fitting fight. I’m glad she responded but I also expected her to because that is the kind of person she is. She’s not going to shy away from a fight. That is exactly what I thought she was going to do.”

Barber says the fact Eye is a former UFC title challenger and has been around the sport played into her callout. She’s also ranked eighth so a win would get Barber into the top-10.

However, Maycee Barber is uncertain if the UFC will make the fight. But, regardless of opponent, Barber wants to fight again before the end of the year and hopes it’s on a card with fans.

“It’s up to the UFC, Dana (White), and Mick (Maynard),” Barber said. “But, I made my callout, she responded, she wants the fight, I want the fight. She wants a win and I want to fight a legend, so let’s go.”

If the fight does get made, Maycee Barber has all the confidence she would beat Eye and prove she is a top-10 opponent.

“I see it playing out with my hand being raised. She’s a solid opponent and a great fighter. But, I know it’s my time and I want to go out there and prove it,” Barber concluded.

Would you like to see Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye?