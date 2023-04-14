Max Holloway plans to finish or put on a “Kattar-like performance” against Arnold Allen after being called “pillow hands” by fans

Max Holloway plans to silence some doubters on Saturday night.

Holloway is set to headline UFC Kansas City against Arnold Allen in a pivotal scrap at featherweight. The winner could get a title shot next time out, but Holloway has heard all the talk that he is done and needs to either retire or move up to lightweight.

Along with that, Holloway says he has also heard fans call him pillow hands, which he takes personally and thus is eyeing a stoppage win over Allen on Saturday.

“I’m hearing the chatter, I’m hearing people calling me pillow hands Holloway so we got to get back out there and get a finish,” Holloway said to ESPN after the ceremonial weigh-ins. “If it’s not a finish, go get a Kattar kind of performance again. At the end of the day, get a moment, go out there, and stick out like a sore thumb.”

Why Max Holloway is confident he will get a finish or put on a dominant performance is due to what Arnold Allen has been saying. He says he has heard the Brit claim he is the best boxer in the UFC, so the Hawaiian plans to remind him who the real best boxer is, like he did to Calvin Kattar.

“A dangerous guy, 12-fight win streak, 10-fight win streak in the UFC. I’ve been there, I know how it feels, I know how he feels, he’s a young lion,” Holloway said. “I keep hear him talking, the last thing I heard, he said that he was the best boxer. The last guy that told me that, it speaks for itself.”

Holloway is coming off the decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski for the title in his third crack at Volkanovski. Although he is 0-2 against Volkanovski, he is confident he can beat him in the fourth fight as he believes he is the better fighter.

