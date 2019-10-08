Max Holloway ‘not interested’ in Conor McGregor rematch right now

Conor McGregor has called out a bevy of fighters including featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

The two fought back in 2013 in what was McGregor’s second UFC fight and the Irishman won by decision. Since then, both became UFC champions and lately, Max Holloway has been taking subtle jabs at McGregor. For example, he went on a Jameson whiskey tour and saying it’s the best Irish whiskey.

Although he has been taking shots at the Irishman, Max Holloway says he is not interested in fighting Conor McGregor again, at least for now.

“I don’t see that same focus [that made McGregor a champion]. If you’re going after everything, you’re not focused on anything. He called out like 20 guys in that interview. Am I interested in the fight? Sure, Ariel. But I’m really not interested in competing with him if he’s not at his best. And he doesn’t seem healthy. He didn’t sound right,” Holloway said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “If he comes back and he says, ‘hey, I beat Max when he was a kid, but I want to beat him in his prime to prove I’m the best ever,’ then yeah, I want that champ. I want that 2015-2016 champ mentality and that focus. Right now it’s just not interesting to me, you know?”

Max Holloway is currently set to defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. Before that, he beat Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision to defend his title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has not fought in over a year since UFC 229 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has been calling for a rematch and all signs point to him fighting again in 2020. But, who he will fight is to be seen, as the Hawaiian in Holloway isn’t interested in welcoming him back.

What do you make of Max Holloway saying he isn’t interested in the Conor McGregor rematch right now? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/8/2019.