Anthony Johnson shares timeframe from UFC return

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson recently announced his intention to end his retirement and return to the Octagon — as a heavyweight.

Speaking at media day hosted by management outfit Dominance MMA on Tuesday, Johnson shared a rough timeframe for his return to the cage. He says he’s hoping to fight around April of the coming year.

Anthony Johnson says at a Dominance MMA media day that he’s targeting a UFC return in April. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 8, 2019

Johnson also touched on his motivation to return. He credits reigning champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier with inspiring him to return to the cage.

Anthony Johnson: I’m back because I want to be back. DC and Stipe got me motivated I give them the credit for making me want to come back. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 8, 2019

Johnson debuted in the UFC as a welterweight. After years of making an incredibly taxing cut to the 171-pound welterweight limit, however, he hiked up to the light heavyweight division.

He enjoyed tremendous success as a light heavyweight, stopping the likes of Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa. He fought twice for the UFC light heavyweight title, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/8/2019.