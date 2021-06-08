Marvin Vettori scores sponsorship with Dolce & Gabbana ahead of UFC 263 title fight

Marvin Vettori has secured a sponsorship deal with Dolce & Gabbana heading into his UFC 263 main event this Saturday.

The news comes courtesy of his manager Ali Abdelaziz as “The Italian Dream” gears up for the most important fight of his life. He’ll be taking on Israel Adesanya, the man who beat him via split decision in an intriguing bout back in 2018, with the UFC middleweight title being on the line.

Vettori has been getting a lot of media exposure in the build-up to the bout and now, he’s managed to take it up a notch.

Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) has secured a sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana for this championship fight week, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 7, 2021

The Italian luxury fashion house is getting behind their fellow Italian star with the hope being that Vettori can become the first fighter from their nation to win a UFC championship.

The actual details of the sponsorship detail are currently unknown as it’s incredibly unlikely he’ll be able to feature their logo on his shorts during fight night. Instead, it may involve some kind of appearance-based deal in which he promotes their brand on social media.

Whatever the case may be this is a huge step up from where Marvin Vettori was just twelve months ago. He was still itching to get a fight in an attempt to climb up through the 185-pound rankings, and now, he’s got a chance to get revenge on the man he believes he beat on that night in Glendale.

They’ll compete against one another in the very same arena and even though a lot has changed, the burning feud between them hasn’t – and that’s the only thing Vettori will be focused on when the cage door shuts this weekend.

What do you think of Marvin Vettori’s new sponsorship deal? Do you think he has a chance in his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!