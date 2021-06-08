Dan Hardy has an opponent in mind for Logan Paul’s potential Bellator debut: “Get it done, Scott Coker!”

Former UFC commentator Dan Hardy believes Logan Paul’s first opponent in a potential Bellator debut should be Michael “Venom” Page.

Paul is coming off the back of an eight-round boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather this past weekend. While he didn’t quite blow the world away, he definitely proved that he has a whole lot of heart as he managed to avoid being stopped by the 50-0 veteran.

Paul has teased the idea of making a move into mixed martial arts in the past, mainly due to his amateur wrestling background. Now, the aforementioned Dan Hardy is in on the fun after putting forward Michael “Venom” Page as a potential first fight for him.

Call me crazy, but I’d want to see @LoganPaul v @Michaelpage247 in the @BellatorMMA cage! I might even do a breakdown on it! Get it done, @ScottCoker! 🔥 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 7, 2021

As many fans know, Michael Page aka “MVP” is considered to be one of the most exciting fighters in the entire sport. He holds a 19-1 record and 12 knockouts, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Douglas Lima.

Paul, though, hasn’t had a professional MMA fight in his life, although he is 0-1 in pro boxing after suffering a defeat to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Dan Hardy is currently a free agent after being released from his UFC commentator and fighter contract, and while this may not be the point of his suggestion, we’d love to see him make the transition over to Bellator.

In terms of his idea, there’s no way of denying that MVP vs Logan Paul would be the kind of blockbuster match-up that would draw a lot of eyes to the promotion.

Do you agree with Dan Hardy that this is a fight Bellator should consider booking? If so, who would win? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!