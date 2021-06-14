Marvin Vettori calls out Paulo Costa following loss at UFC 263: “I’d like to really destroy this drunk guy”

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori called out Paulo Costa following his loss at UFC 263, saying “I’d like to really destroy this drunk guy.”

Vettori lost a unanimous decision to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their rematch that served as the main event of UFC 263. For Vettori, this was a tough loss because it’s his second defeat to the champ, which means that he won’t be fighting for the title anytime soon unless Adesanya loses it to someone else or moves up to 205lbs permanently. With the belt not in his grasp anytime soon, Vettori is already looking ahead at some of the other top contenders in the UFC middleweight division for his next fight, and the one name who is has zeroed in on is Paulo Costa, the No. 2 ranked middleweight.

Speaking to BT Sport following his loss to Adesanya at UFC 263, Vettori called out Costa and said that he would like to beat up the “drunk guy” the next time he fights in the UFC.

“To be honest with you, I’d like to really destroy this drunk guy that can’t even stay off drinking, Borrachinha,” Vettori said.

Costa was supposed to fight Jared Cannonier this summer, but he didn’t take the fight due to a contract dispute with the UFC. Although UFC president Dana White has said that he’s settled his differences with Costa, the Brazilian still hasn’t been booked for his next fight, so he is available to fight if the promotion hopes that he can take on Vettori next.

Another middleweight, Darren Till, is also an option. But after he pulled out of Vettori’s last fight with an injury, “The Italian Dream” doesn’t seem super interested in Till right now.

“I mean if he can show up, potentially,” Vettori said.

Do you want to see Marvin Vettori fight Paulo Costa next?