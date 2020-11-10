Manager teases Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback

If a recent Tweet from MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is to be taken at face value, Khabib Nurmagomedov could fight again in the future.

Nurmagomedov last fought in the main event of UFC 254 in late October, when he defended the UFC lightweight title with a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje, who was widely viewed as his toughest challenger to date. This win pushed his record to a fantastic 29-0.

While many fans expected Nurmagomedov to push for a 30-0 record, he caught viewers off guard by retiring from competition immediately after his win over Gaethje.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, the undefeated Russian explained that he’d promised his mother his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap as the reason.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Nurmagomedov said.

“I promised [my mother], it’s going to be my last fight,” Nurmagomedov added. “It was my last fight here. Tuesday, you guys have to put me No. 1 pound-for-pound because I deserve this.”

“Today’s my last fight in the UFC.”

Many people close to Nurmagomedov have suggested that he will likely stick to his retirement plans. Others, however, such as his manager Abdelaziz, seem to believe a comeback is in the cards.

On Tuesday, Abdelaziz published a short-but-sweet Tweet to that effect.

30-0 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 10, 2020

“30-0” the Dominance MMA CEO wrote, clearly teasing a Nurmagomedov comeback.

Whether Khabib Nurmagomedov fights again or not, he owns one the best records in MMA history. Currently ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, and still listed as the lightweight champ, he’s defeated high-level talents like Gleison Tibau, Thiago Tavares, Abel Trujillo, Pat Healy, Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Do you think the undefeated Russian star will fight again?