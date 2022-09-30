Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon.

Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.

- Advertisement -

With Machida entering free agency at 44-years-old and on a four-fight losing skid, it was uncertain where he would go. Yet, his manager, Jorge Guimaraes spoke to the UFC and pitched Lyoto Machida vs. Shogun Rua 3 at UFC 283 in Brazil and the UFC has some interest in it.

“When I heard ‘Shogun was doing his last fight at UFC Rio, I immediately called (UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell) offering Lyoto for a trilogy,” Guimaraes said to Sherdog. “Hunter told me they initially were planning on someone like Tyson Pedro to fight Shogun, but he liked the idea and told me he was going to talk to Dana [White] about it. I have no doubt the Brazilian audience would love that matchup. Two champions, two legends of the sport, one win for each, doing their rubber match on the night of both of their retirement fights. Shogun is already a Hall of Famer, Lyoto also deserves that.”

- Advertisement -

Lyoto Machida and Shogun Rua first met at UFC 104 in 2009 with Machida winning by decision to defend his light heavyweight title for the first and only time. however, many thought Rua won the fight so they had an immediate rematch at UFC 113 and Rua won by first-round KO to become the new champ.

Although both Machida and Rua are in their 40s and on losing skids, the trilogy fight does make some sense, especially in Brazil. It could also serve as the retirement fight for both men, but whether or not the UFC will end up making is to be seen.

Would you like to see Lyoto Machida vs. Shogun Rua 3 at UFC 283?

- Advertisement -