Manager laughs off claim Jorge Masvidal is “ducking anyone”

Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa makes it clear his client is not ducking anyone.

It was expected Jorge Masvidal would fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title this summer. The two have been going back-and-forth in interviews and had a scuffle at Radio Row during Super Bowl week. Yet, it has been reported negotiations have not gone well and “Gamebred” has turned his attention to the BMF title rematch with Nate Diaz.

When Jorge Masvidal said he wanted the rematch fans immediately began to say he was ducking Usman, which to his manager is absolutely not true.

People saying @GamebredFighter is ducking anyone is smoking some real good stuff. Like really? The guy who fought in a backyard against a guy 40-50pounds heavier than him? Never has said no to any fight? You guys are funny. Stay off my timeline — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

And Jorge is a man of his word. Take that to the bank. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

Jorge Masvidal, of course, had a remarkable 2019 where he headlined UFC 244 against Nate Diaz for the BMF title. There, he won by doctor stoppage to cap off a 3-0 year that also saw him knockout Ben Askren in five seconds and TKO Darren Till.

The American Top Team product is currently the third-ranked welterweight contender.

Who Jorge Masvidal fights next is unknown at this point. Gamebred does have options whether it is against Kamaru Usman or the Nate Diaz rematch. There is no question he is a massive star and he’s looking to capitalize on it in his next fight.

Regardless, his manager makes it clear Jorge Masvidal is not ducking anyone despite what some people think.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/26/2020