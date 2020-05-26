Kamaru Usman says Conor McGregor deserves title shot but the Irishman’s silence proves he knows he can’t win

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor deserves a title shot at welterweight.

After Usman TKO’d Colby Covington at UFC 245, many thought his next title defense would be against Jorge Masvidal. Yet, “Gamebred” has turned his attention to the rematch with Nate Diaz while the champion is now interested in fighting McGregor.

For Usman, he says the offer is on the table. But, he believes Conor McGregor won’t take it as he knows he has no chance of winning.

“This would be history. A lot of people are trying to s**t on it and saying, oh Conor doesn’t deserve it. Okay, but the next guy that deserves the fight would be Leon Edwards, and he can’t get into the country, so what? If Conor can make this fight happen, why wouldn’t we fight Conor? He just fought at 170 and he looked great,” Usman said to ESPN. “Cowboy Cerrone beat a lot of guys who are ranked at 170, he did very well at 170. Conor went out there and starched him… Conor went out there and got the job done in less than a minute. So, how can people sit here and say that Conor is not deserving?

“We are about making history here. He’s saying he’s the pound-for-pound greatest of all-time across three divisions, this is your chance to prove it, go out there and win a third belt in a third division, so why wouldn’t we make that fight? I’m going to give him the opportunity, if Conor wants it, let’s do it. But, Conor’s quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot? I’ve never seen this in history,” he continued. “Who says no when the champ says come and get your title shot? Unless you know you have no chance in hell of winning, that this might change the landscape of your fighting career ever. That’s the only chance I can see people saying, you know what, I’m going to pass on that title shot right now.”

Conor McGregor has still yet to comment on Kamaru Usman offering him a chance at the welterweight title. But, the Irishman has already opened as a sizeable underdog if the fight does come to fruition.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman saying Conor McGregor’s silence proves he knows he would lose?

