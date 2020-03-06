Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba 2 added to UFC 249 following controversial stoppage

Magomed Anaklaev and Ion Cutelaba will run it back following their controversial fight last weekend.

At UFC Norfolk, Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba was a fight many fans were looking forward to. Before the scrap even began, the Moldovan fighter in Cutelaba went to the Russian’s corner and was forced to be separated.

When the fight did begin Ankalaev hit Cutelaba with some hard punches and Ion was wobbling his head pretending he was hurt. Yet, after a few more kicks, referee Kevin MacDonald stepped while Cutelaba was throwing an overhand right.

Right when the fight was over Cutelaba protested and many on social media called it the worst stoppage ever.

The ref steps in to call this one. Thoughts on the stoppage? #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/ijL6J7GwDi — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 1, 2020

Now, following the controversial stoppage, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is reporting the two will rematch at UFC 249.

Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/UUGqAf65rY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

“Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn,” he tweeted.

Following the controversial loss, Cutelaba said he planned on protesting it and filing an appeal. What the status of that appeal is unknown at this time.

“Tonight I was denied a chance to Show my work to the fans. Refereeing is a very hard job and tonight a mistake took away months of hard work and possible income from my family. I know that the commission will be able to understand that this was a incorrect call and will reverse the decision. Nobody wins in a situation like this, the fans lost on watching What Could be the fight of the Night, my opponent had a contestable win that will be overturned and I had one of the worst calls in @ufc history happen Against me. I appreciate all the support from the fans in Norfolk, back home and all offer the world. I will be back and I believe that We will together be able to correct this injustice.” – Ion Cutelaba on Instagram.

Magomed Ankalaev is 14-1 as a pro and riding a four-fight winning streak including being 4-1 inside the Octagon. His only loss came to Paul Craig where he was submitted with just one second left.

Ion Cutelaba, meanwhile, is 15-5 and one no-contest and before the loss to Ankalaev he TKO’d Khalil Rountree Jr. Inside the Octagon he is 4-4 with his other losses coming to ranked opponents in Jared Cannonier, Glover Teixeira, and Misha Cirkunov.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba at UFC 249? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.