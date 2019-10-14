Cody Garbrandt promises comeback ‘very soon’

Cody Garbrandt has lost his last three fights, all by way of knockout. The first two of those setbacks came at the hands of former champ TJ Dillashaw, while the third and most recent came courtesy of Pedro Munhoz.

Since this trio of knockout losses, he’s been taking some time off and recovering from injuries.

Apparently, however, his hiatus is nearly over.

”You guys will see me soon, very soon,” Garbrandt told MMA Fighting recently (via MMA Mania). “Almost cleared from my injuries, I tore another tendon, that’s two tendons since last March. So hopefully by March or before if my body and mind are feeling up to it. I’m excited to get back in, I cannot wait, I miss it.

”You really don’t get to understand, love, and respect something until it’s gone,” he added. “And it’s been temporarily gone for me from injuries. Losses I can deal with, but injuries … it takes a little bit. The healing process and being healthy are two different things. For me to be healthy in 2020, I’m excited for that year and what it brings. The challenges and the adversaries that I have. The road back to the top.”

Prior to his trio of knockout losses, Cody Garbrandt reigned over the UFC bantamweight division as an undefeated champion. His greatest win came when he captured the title with a decision defeat of bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz.

