Luke Rockhold calls for return fight against Darren Till in the O2 Arena, but would love to shut up Chris Weidman

Luke Rockhold is interested in fighting Darren Till in England at the O2 Arena.

The former middleweight champ recently announced he would be making a comeback and sent a message to the division. Now, he is calling his shots as he wants to return against Till as he believes it is a fun fight and a winnable fight for him.

“I like the Till fight. Till would be a fun fight, it would be fun to do in the O2 arena… I don’t know how I feel fighting with no fans,” Rockhold said on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub. “It takes all that steam out, all the wind out of your sails. I like making history, I like going out there, the cream rises to the top when you put all the pressure on. It’s the pressure, it is the obstacle of fighting that is why I love it.”

If the Darren Till fight can not come to fruition, Luke Rockhold does have two other names in mind if Jack Hermansson or the rematch with Chris Weidman. The former champ says he is not a fan of how Weidman keeps talking about him so he would love to shut him up again.

“I like Jack Hermansson, kid has done well for himself. Chris Weidman is always opening his mouth, I would love to shut his mouth,” Luke. Rockhold said “He is always talking post-fight as if he beat me or would beat me and never really shut up about it. There is nothing worse than a guy than once you beat them and they just keep running their mouth. I wouldn’t mind closing that door.”

For now, Luke Rockhold is focused on his weight and health. He isn’t sure when he will make his return fight. He says it will most likely be at middleweight and hopes it will happen when fans can be there.

Would you be interested in seeing Luke Rockhold vs. Darren Till?