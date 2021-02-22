Lil Wayne lauds UFC’s Derrick Lewis after viral KO

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis caught the attention of rapper Lil Wayne with his viral knockout of Curtis Blaydes.

Lewis took on Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 last Saturday. The fight, which was rife with heavyweight title implications, generated quite a bit of interest inside the combat sports bubble—and as it turns out, outside it as well.

Not long after Lewis shut the lights out on Blaydes, Lil Wayne, a hugely influential rapper with more than 200 major award nominations, took to Twitter to share his reaction. See what he had to say about Lewis’ big KO below:

Fkn Black Beast!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

Dat man said dats herb dean fault!🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂

Man slime is still unconscious as I write dis!!! Bruh I been tellin y’all bout D Lewis since bak bak! Mannnnnn Dana I told u I gotta see dat man live bruh!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

“Fkn Black Beast!!!!!!,” Lil Wayne wrote.

It’s no secret that Lil Wayne is a fight fan, as the rapper has attended a handful of UFC events previously, oftentimes appearing on the broadcast. That said, his Tweets prove that Derrick Lewis has become one of the most popular heavyweights on the UFC roster.

With his highlight reel knockout Blaydes, Lewis is now on a four-fight win-streak. Prior to beating Blaydes, he picked up a pair of decision wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi, and a knockout triumph over Alexey Oleynik.

Heading into UFC Vegas 19, Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the promotion’s heavyweight division, while Blaydes held the No. 2 spot. After knocking Blaydes out, Lewis will most likely assume the No. 2 spot himself. While the next heavyweight title shots are expected to go to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, Lewis is likely next in like thereafter.

Are you surprised to see Lil Wayne Tweeting about Derrick Lewis?