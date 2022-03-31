Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Neil Magny since Li Jingliang “doesn’t have the guts” to fight him

UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has called out Neil Magny as his pursuit of the title at 170 pounds continues.

There are plenty of prospects in the UFC who have been dubbed future stars and potentially even future champions – but few are quite as exciting as Shavkat Rakhmonov. The 15-0 fighter, who has been compared by many to Khamzat Chimaev, is 3-0 in the promotion with impressive wins over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres and Carlston Harris to his name.

Now, he’s hoping to push up through the rankings at welterweight – and he doesn’t care who he needs to go through in order to do it.

In his latest string of tweets, Rakhmonov has taken an edgier approach to calling people out and is now focusing his attention on Neil Magny.

Now I have a couple of fighters in my sights,one already refuses to fight me and the other claims that he is ready to fight anyone @UfcJingliang get your balls together and fight me @NeilMagny you said you were ready to fight anyone,lets do it if Lee still doesnt have the guts to — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 30, 2022

Some feel as if he still needs to prove what he can do but at the age of just 27, this kid already looks like he’s going to be a big problem in this division for many years to come.

Magny, who is tied with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in welterweight history, is coming off the back of a morale-boosting comeback triumph over Max Griffin at the weekend.

Li Jingliang, who has fought and lost to Magny in the past, has been out of action since being brutally submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 267.

What do you think is going to be next for Shavkat Rakhmonov in the UFC? Do you expect to see him challenge for a title by the end of next year?