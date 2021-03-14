Leon Edwards believes “a title shot should be next” despite no-contest ruling at UFC Vegas 21

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards believes that “a title shot should be next” for him despite a no-contest ruling at UFC Vegas 21.

Edwards and Muhammad were just beginning the second round of their UFC Vegas 21 main event when “Rocky” made the ill-timed mistake of poking Muhammad in the eye. After the cage-side doctor waved the fight off due to an eye injury, referee Herb Dean called a stop to the contest due to a No Contest (accidental eye poke). But despite not actually winning the fight, Edwards says that he should be fighting for the UFC welterweight title next.

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 21, Edwards said that he should be next in line to fight for the UFC’s 170lbs belt that is currently held by the great Kamaru Usman.

“I believe a title shot should be next. I’ve rebuilt myself back up since last competing against (Kamaru) Usman. I was on an eight-fight winning streak. Tonight was going to be nine. The writing was on the wall. I was winning the fight, clearly. I believe I should be next at the title shot. I’ve built myself back up. That’s what should be next, I think,” Edwards said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

As Edwards alluded to, prior to the NC ruling with Muhammad, he had won eight straight fights in the UFC and was closing in on a title shot. Overall, Edwards is 10-2, 1 NC in the UFC, which is a record indicative of a fighter who should be competing for a world title. However, Edwards could once again be the victim of bad timing. The UFC plans on having Usman fight Jorge Masvidal next, meaning Edwards will likely have to wait for a while if he wants the title shot. In the meantime, a rematch with Muhammad could make sense once he recovers, but fights such as Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson are possible, too.

Do you think Leon Edwards should get a title shot after his No Contest with Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21?