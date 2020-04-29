Leon Edwards reacts to Tyron Woodley’s most recent callouts: “I think the man is just lost”

Leon Edwards can’t make sense of why his scheduled opponent for UFC London, Tyron Woodley, is calling out everyone except him. “Rocky” recently slammed the “clout-chasing” star for his callouts and believes he is “just lost”.

On March 21, the British welterweight was expected to headline the UFC event in his home country in London. His adversary would be none other than the former welterweight champion Woodley. However, due to the threat of coronavirus, the event was canceled.

Since then, Tyron Woodley has been letting his presence be felt online by calling out multiple opponents. His fresh targets include welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya accused Woodley of calling for new matchups because he “must be broke” and wants a big payday.

His would-be opponent Edwards agrees that “The Chosen One” is probably chasing money because he’s already spent everything.

“He’s up there in age, he’s 38 years old,” Edwards said on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash Podcast. “He’s done an interview saying how he spent all his money…I don’t know whether he’s trying to get some money under his belt before he’s retiring, but he’s calling out everyone other than me, which is a very strange, strange thing.”

The British fighter still has his sights set on a fight against Woodley, even if his opponent seems completely “lost.”

“Since the fight has been postponed, he hasn’t mentioned my name one bit, which I find very strange,” Edwards said. “If I had a fight with a man who I said had lit a fire under me…and you said what you were going to do to me, I would be pushing for that fight to happen.

“But like I said, since the fight has been canceled he hasn’t once mentioned my name. He’s calling out lightweights…even the middleweight champion he’s calling out. I think the man is just lost.”

Edwards also called out the 38-year old for his hypocritical behavior. Woodley has previously criticized other fighters for their “clout chasing” antics in the media. According to Edwards, the former champion has proved he’s one of the biggest clout-chasers of them all by calling out fighters from other divisions.

“He’s saying everyone is clout chasing, but I think he’s one of the biggest clout chasers. He’s going out and calling out the middleweight champion, Izzy, and just calling for other random fights – it seems to me that’s a clout chaser,” he added.

“He’s chasing around other peoples’ clout by trying to get a fight with them, he’s trying to use their name to build his name. I think he’s lost; he just doesn’t know where he stands now or what he wants to do.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley should shift his attention back to Leon Edwards?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/29/2020.