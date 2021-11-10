Leon Edwards blasts ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of their fight, tells Kamaru Usman ‘I will see you soon’

Leon Edwards isn’t too surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight at UFC 269.

Masvidal and Edwards were supposed to have their grudge match on December 11 in Las Vegas at UFC 269. It was a highly-anticipated fight but on Wednesday, it was revealed “Gamebred” was out of the fight due to an injury and now Edwards says he’s going to wait for the title shot.

“Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon,” Edwards tweeted.

Based on the tweet, it seems like Leon Edwards will not be taking a short-notice replacement to fight. Khamzat Chimaev has been calling him out, but the Brit is now dead set on the title shot, which many believe he deserves. He and Usman have fought already but that was years ago so the rematch does make sense to happen next.

If Edwards doesn’t remain on the card, whether or not the UFC will add another fight is uncertain. Chimaev has been vocal about wanting to fight in December so perhaps they give him a top-ranked welterweight to fight to help add to the already stacked pay-per-view card.

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a five-round decision win over Nate Diaz. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. He’s on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque. His last loss came back in 2015 to Usman.

What do you make of Leon Edwards saying he isn’t surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight? And, do you think he should get the next title shot?