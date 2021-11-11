Colby Covington reacts to Jorge Masvidal pulling out of Leon Edwards fight

Colby Covington isn’t too surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of his fight against Leon Edwards.

Masvidal and Edwards were supposed to settle their grudge at UFC 269 on December 11 in a highly-anticipated bout. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that “Gamebred” is out of the fight with an injury, and to no surprise, Covington has given his thoughts on it.

Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kOBul0vklX — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 10, 2021

“Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?!,” Covington tweeted.

The video Colby Covington attached to the tweet is him telling Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his UFC 269 fight so they can fight. After he lost to Kamaru Usman for the belt, thought the fight to make was him vs. Masvidal and now it could be happening.

“I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate Street Judas Masvidal,” Covington said at his UFC 268 post-fight scrum. “He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it. Let’s run it in the first quarter of the first part of the year, and let’s do it, man. That’s a heated rivalry.

“He talks so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty (Usman),” Covington continued. “He got dusted. If he fought me, he would get dusted even worse and it wouldn’t be competitive. I just want to hold these people accountable for the way they run their mouth in the media, and it makes sense.”

Although it’s uncertain at this time how serious the injury that Masvidal sustained is, perhaps the UFC looks to book Masvidal vs. Covington. It is a massive fight that can be a five-round scrap on a pay-per-view that many fans want to see.

Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal now?