Brian Ortega issues statement after being forced out of Korean Zombie fight

Earlier this evening unfortunate news broke that Brian Ortega has been forced out this month’s UFC Busan main event against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was first to report the disappointing news citing an undisclosed injury had forced ‘T-City’ out of the highly anticipated featherweight matchup.

Most recently Brian Ortega took to his official Instagram page where he issued the following statement on his removal from UFC Busan, this while revealing that he has suffered a torn ACL.

“I tore my ACL in training and I won’t be fighting in Korea. Thankfully it was only a partial tear so I’m already rehabbing it and the plan is to be back to 100% in 1-3 months. I didn’t want to let down the fans, The Zombie, and the UFC, so I strongly considered pushing through it and fighting anyways, but according to the doctors, the risk of a full rupture in the fight was high and that would put me out for up to a year. Sorry guys I gotta take care of this right now, but I’ll make it all up to you in 2020 I promise.” – Brian Ortega wrote.

Ortega has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering the first loss of his career to reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236. Prior to that, the California native had gone undefeated in his young but eventful mixed martial arts career.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung was looking to earn the second title shot of his career by scoring a win over ‘T-City’ in his backyard of South Korea.

The UFC has yet to confirm if ‘The Korean Zombie’ will remain on the fight card, but one can only assume the promotion will do their best to make that happen.

