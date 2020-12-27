Khamzat Chimaev vows to smash “chicken” Conor McGregor for messing with his “big brother”

Khamzat Chimaev has vowed to smash Conor McGregor after the Irishman took aim at his “big brother” on Christmas evening.

After announcing that he is expecting his third child with Dee Devlin on Christmas morning, McGregor later went from cheer to jeer by attacking Ali Abdelaziz on social media.

Conor and Ali have a long and bitter history, having engaged in a ton previous feuds ahead of and following the Irishman’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor’s recent jabs at Abdelaziz, which were later deleted, did not sit well with Khamzat Chimaev.

The undefeated fighter, who like Khabib is also managed by Abdelaziz, took to Twitter where he vowed to smash the Irish star for taunting his “big brother” on Christmas.

Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you 👊🏽 https://t.co/YyEJfwUMmm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 26, 2020

“Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you.” – Khamzat Chimaev captioned one of Ali Abdelaziz’s tweets directed at Conor McGregor.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) is slated to return to the Octagon at next months UFC Fight Night 185 event for a welterweight showdown with Leon Edwards. If ‘Borz’ can prove victorious against ‘Rocky’ on January 21, he will find himself on the cusp of a UFC title shot.

As for Conor McGregor, ‘Notorious’ is set to return to action in the main event of UFC 257 where he will rematch Dustin Poirier. The pair first competed at featherweight back at UFC 178, with McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Although a fight between McGregor and Chimaev seems unlikely at the moment, there is a chance that the two could throw down in the future. In order for that to happen Khamzat will need to continue on his meteoric rise up the UFC ranks.

